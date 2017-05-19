Beach murder accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A thirty-one-year-old man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend three years ago on Independence Beach will have to undergo psychiatric evaluation for the court to determine if he was of right mind when he committed the offence.

Jomo Petrus was arrested in November 2014 after he was found lying in a pool of blood next to the corpse of his ex-girlfriend 24-year-old Louise Alupe on Independence Beach, Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay.

According to the prosecution, Petrus is still waiting to be mentally evaluated to answer to the charges of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act of 2003, theft of a firearm and alternatively illegal possession of a firearm.

“The accused is on a very long list of people admitted for psychiatric evaluation,” explained public prosecutor Antonia Verhoef.

Petrus, who is currently out on bail of N$4 000, is alleged to have lured his former girlfriend to the beach after she ended their relationship. The State has lodged that on that fateful day, Petrus blindfolded Alupe before he shot her twice in the head at close range with a stolen pistol, instantly killing the victim.

After the gruesome murder, Petrus allegedly turned the gun on himself in an attempt to end his life but it malfunctioned and could not discharge another bullet. After the first attempt at suicide had failed, Petrus resorted to making use of broken glasses to cut himself, which too failed miserably. Petrus was found lying next to Alupe’s lifeless body with cuts on his wrists.

Petrus, a fisherman, is said to have stolen the pistol from his uncle he was residing with in the vicinity of Kabeljou, Kuisebmond.

Judge Dinah Uusiku gave a 30-day period for Petrus to be admitted to Windhoek Central Hospital for the court-ordered mental observation.