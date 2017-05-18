Home Consumer Video: Dozens scramble for Officeconomix mad sale ConsumerNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Dozens scramble for Officeconomix mad sale May 18, 2017062 tweet Dozens scramble for Officeconomix mad sale LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 3 × = 35,840FollowersFollow13,172FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Video: Taxi crashes in Otjomuise April 26, 2017Convicted drug dealer to remain in jail May 15, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 24 ° 22% 2.6kmh 0%Fri 19 °Sat 19 °Sun 18 °Mon 22 °Tue 23 °