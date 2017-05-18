Van Rensburg to head internal audit at Capricorn

The Capricorn Group has announced the appointment of Johann van Rensburg as its group head of internal audit. Van Rensburg holds the Certified Internal Audit designation. He obtained a B.Comm degree from North West University and a B.Comm (Hons) degree from Unisa. He has undergone various leadership training programmes including the Senior Management Training Programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Johann brings with him a wealth of experience spanning 24 years in the banking and mining sectors.

He will lead Capricorn Group’s internal audit team to provide assurance on the effectiveness of controls, governance and risk management practices for the companies in the group. The audit team will work with management and other assurance providers to enhance the group’s control environment. “I would like to welcome Johann to the Capricorn Group family and wish him success in his position as the group’s head of internal audit. With his knowledge and experience he will add great value to the team,” said Nico van der Merwe, executive officer: enterprise risk management at Capricorn Group.