Teek’s lawsuit against government returns to High Court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Retired judge Pio Teek – against whose acquittal the State was recently granted bail to appeal – is going ahead with his lawsuit after the matter was referred back to the High Court for retrial.

Teek is suing the President of the Republic of Namibia, Government of the Republic of Namibia, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General for the violation of his right to a fair trial, defamation and a breach of constitutional duty.

The retired judge is seeking N$6.7 million in damages.

Teek’s case was referred back to the High Court by the Supreme Court two years ago to start afresh following the ruling that the High Court did not lack jurisdiction to hear the matter.

High Court Judge Hosea Angula yesterday informed the court that the matter would be heard on July 19. Teek has been going back and forth with the court after he was arrested in 2005 on charges of two counts of rape, two counts of abduction, one count of kidnapping, two counts of committing or attempting to commit an immoral or indecent act with a child under the age of 16 and two counts of supplying liquor to a person under the age of 18.

The State had brought a case against the retired judge alleging that he abducted two young girls who were both under age, gave them alcohol, and fondled and showed them pornographic movies.

The State furthermore alleges that Teek, without the consent of the parents, picked up the two minor children from Katutura and took them to his smallholding in the vicinity of Brakwater, Windhoek. However, Teek has denied any wrongdoing, in his defence stating he merely took the kids to his plot to feed them.

There will still be a pending case against the retired judge if the State files an appeal after being granted permission to appeal against a South African judge’s decision to acquit Teek of all charges in 2006. The appeal is the second attempt by the State after the High Court struck the matter from the roll in February 2016.