Old Mutual celebrates almost a century of doing business in Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Old Mutual celebrated on the street, with its employees and members of the public, their 172 years of existence. In Namibia Old Mutual is celebrating nearly 100 years – 97 years – of doing business in the land of the brave.

With over 900 employees, and selected as the best employer for consecutive years since 2012, Old Mutual still remains the leading financial service provider in Namibia, the company said in a statement.

“To mention a few milestones, Old Mutual has been able to finance the servicing of 448 erven in Walvis Bay and Otavi and financed the development of 580 housing units in Windhoek in 2016 as part of its Responsible Investment. This contributed to the national development agenda towards addressing housing needs in Namibia,” said Ndangi Katoma the marketing, transformation and customer strategy executive.

“On an annual basis, Old Mutual, through the Old Mutual Foundation, continuously assists communities in which we operate in the areas of education, community development, skills and capacity building. In the education area, over 90 students have greatly been shaped in their different career paths since 2007 through the bursary award. Other annual flagship projects include the Old Mutual Far North Championships and Old Mutual Victory Race.”

“We will continue to create positive futures and to make a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the community we operate in,” he said.

The members of the public were entertained through dance by the Equipped Dance Academy and treated to shirts and cupcakes before heading to work. Employees of Old Mutual celebrated in song and applauded all of the milestones accomplished.