I bring experience to Oshikoto, says Shivute

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The new regional commander of the Namibian police at Oshikoto, Commissioner Armas Shivute, says he brings to the job vast experience in policing, which stems from his previous duties, where he served in the same capacity in four different regions.

Shivute replaced Anna-Marrie Nainda, who was promoted from commissioner to major-general, to become the deputy inspector-general responsible for administration. Nainda is the first female to serve in that capacity.

“I cannot say much now, because it’s too early, but one thing I am certain about is bringing vast knowledge to the region, which I have to plant into the force. Oshikoto will be the fifth region I am serving as a regional commander.

“I started with Kunene, Ohangwena, Erongo and Otjozondjupa, so all this experience will be applied here,” Shivute said when asked about his envisaged work in the region.

He said this following a courtesy visit to Oshikoto Governor Henock Kankoshi yesterday, which was also attended by Swapo Party regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, chief regional officer Frans Enkali and Omuthiya Mayor Toivo Nghilalulwa.

Kankoshi used the opportunity to inform the regional commander of the shortage of police stations in the remote areas, something he said was worrisome and needed to be urgently addressed to curb crime.