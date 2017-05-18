Hosea Kutako residents want more services

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Communities that live in the area around Hosea Kutako International Airport say they need services such as a primary school, shopping centre and health facility in their vicinity.

Currently people who reside around the airport, comprising of Namibia Airports Company (NAC) employees, Namibian Police Force members and customs officials, who fall under the Ministry of Finance, commute to Windhoek, which is about 40 kilometres away, for basic services. Travelling back entails another 40-kilometre trip, at least.

NAC spokesperson Nankelo Katjiuongua told New Era that Hosea Kutako residential area land belongs to the NAC and the company owns 16 houses there. She said three houses are occupied by NAC staff members, eight houses by police officers, while five are unoccupied.

Katjiuongua said the finance ministry also has a housing complex for their customs staff, who only use the facility when on duty at the airport.

Katjiuongua also said two houses are owned by Air Namibia, which are for staff members.

A 34-year-old woman who is an NAC employee and has been residing at the area for five years said they at least need a health facility.

The woman, who requested anonymity, said for groceries, clothes and all their other shopping needs they travel to Windhoek.

The woman recalled how she spent hours after midnight at the road with her expecting sister waiting to hitch a lift to hospital in Windhoek.

“We walked to the main road and it is dangerous. The road was quiet but eventually we got a lift from a driver from Botswana who dropped us off at the hospital,” said the woman.

She added that they also need a primary school. Currently learners commute to Windhoek with a bus provided by NAC.

Khomas regional education director Gerard Vries could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was off.

Another resident Erwin Gaweseb said some parents hitchhike to take their younger children to kindergarten in Windhoek so they prefer a school in the area. He added that the area also does not have recreational facilities for children as they have to play in the yard at home or spend time watching television. “So we need a park for the little ones.”

Gaweseb said they also want shops where they can buy groceries and other goods.

Katjiuongua said for the health ministry to build a health facility in a particular area requires a minimum population of 3 000 people living there.

Health ministry spokesperson Ester Paulus could not be reached for comment.