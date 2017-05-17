Red Cross goes volunteer fishing in //Kharas

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-With recurring natural disasters in the country, the Namibia Red Cross Society has decided to spread its wings to different regions to ensure that more people join the society to render a helping hand wherever disaster strikes.

Namibia Red Cross Society secretary general Naemi Heita emphasised the need for local people to come on board, saying it is high time that Namibians take ownership of the society, and appealed to residents of Keetmanshoop and //Kharas Region to contribute in whatever little way they can.

Speaking during a gala dinner at Keetmanshoop on Friday, Heita encouraged people to have a spirit of volunteerism, saying this is necessary as it means there will be people available to help those in need when disaster strikes.

“We want to make sure the community understands the Red Cross, how they can contribute and how important volunteerism is,” she said.

Naemi explained that due to Namibia’s classification as a middle-income country, donors who previously assisted the society with funds are no longer willing to assist. It is now up to Namibians to come on board so that their fellow countrymen can be assisted in their time of need.

She added that volunteerism is important as it instils a spirit of helping and humanity in people, and in so doing also mould people into becoming responsible beings who care for others.

//Kharas regional governor Lucia Basson said the Red Cross presence in the region is long overdue. In a speech read on her behalf by Jan Scholtz, //Kharas regional council chairperson, Basson indicated that the region is ready to work with the society to ensure that there are solutions to the social problems affecting local communities.

“//Kharas Region is pledging its full support and we wholeheartedly welcome the society to this region. I urge all stakeholders to use the society to bring relief to those in distress,” she said.

The society’s office in Keetmanshoop would be the tenth in Namibia. It will operate from the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.