NBC and Kwese TV sign landmark agreement… more content for sport and music lovers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) launched its fifth and sixth channels in the capital yesterday.

The newly launched channel, NBC 5, will be a 24-hour music channel on the DTT platform aimed at complementing the current existing channels to retain NBC audiences and attract more audiences to the platforms and eventually to generate revenue.

Another new channel also launched yesterday, NBC 6, is strictly a sport channel that will be receiving feed from Kwesé FreeSports, which forms part of Econet Media’s broadcast network that hosts pay TV, free-to-air and digital broadcasting.

Kwesé Sports is Africa’s newest and most diverse 24-hour sports channel showing the best in international and African sports.

At the signing ceremony, NBC director General Stanley Similo said: “With this partnership and introduction of the new sport channel, the NBC will be able to bring premium sport content and 70% local and regional music as well as international sounds to its loyal viewers.”

Prior to the signing ceremony, NBC was able to broadcast international boxing fights on its DTT platform in light of the cooperation. Kwesé Sport provided the sub-license to the broadcaster for the territory of Namibia for two fights: the Ricky Burns vs Julius Indongo fight on April 15, as well as the Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko fight on April 29.

Commenting on the launch, chief executive officer of Econet Media Ben Amadasun said:

“We are excited to launch Africa’s largest and first Pan-African sports channel, Kwesé Free Sports, in Namibia through NBC. This is the 25th market where Kwesé Free Sports is available. We pride ourselves in offering world class sporting action live and in some cases exclusively on our platform, making premium games available to sports enthusiasts across Africa. Now Namibian sports fans can also enjoy the best in sports live and for free 24/7.”

Kwesé Free Sports offers live free-to-air coverage of some of the best in global sports, including the Premier League, the NBA, the NFL, Brazil Serie A, Copa Del Rey, motorsports, international boxing and much more. The channel will also broadcast the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

NBC hosts these channels to promote international and regional content and provide free premium sport and music to the Namibian nation. According to the broadcaster’s audience research, about 59% of the audiences frequently watch sport on any given platform.

In terms of music, research shows that local music is more preferred than international music, as 46% of respondents indicated that they prefer local music, while 31% prefers both local and international music. Only 23% of the respondents prefer international music.

NBC’s new business and research manager, Nico Mwiya, added that: “By introducing Kwesé Free Sports channel and NBC Music, the broadcaster seeks to retain its sport and music loving audiences.”

Through this deal with Kwese Free Sports, NBC is guaranteed the broadcast of key sport events, including the English Premier League, COSAFA and NBA games. NBC Music is available on the broadcaster’s DTT decoder channel 105, whilst Kwesé Free Sport is available on channel 106.