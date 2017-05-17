MTC explains 7% subscription fee increase

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has confirmed a 7 percent increase in prepaid subscription fees effective June 1. The increase is applicable to MTC’s Aweh, Happy Hour and NetMan Instant Bundles, while the price of the company’s post-paid and other bundles services will increase on July 1.

MTC says it has not implemented any price increases in the last 11 years, despite rising operational costs. During this period the company maintained operations, aimed at increasing efficiencies and ensuring excellent products and service.

According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the process – effected amid the challenging environment in which MTC operates – coupled by a reduction in mobile termination rates, as well as increased costs of network investment, necessitated a review of pricing.

“In recent times MTC invested substantially in new sites, advanced generational internet and broadband technologies, expanded its national network coverage to keep its customers on par with global trends. We nevertheless promise our customers to keep providing the world class products and services that they are accustomed to”, he said.