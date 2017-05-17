Kapepu pleads guilty to girlfriend’s murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Israel Kapepu, a 43-year-old man who attacked and hacked his girlfriend to death in 2015, has admitted guilt for the death of the mother of his child and is facing a lengthy term in prison.

In his written plea read out by his defence lawyer Messe Tjituri in the High Court yesterday, Kapepu pleaded guilty to the charge of murder, read with provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, for the death of 30-year-old Christien Gases.

“I hit her with the backside of the axe once on her head and I continued to hit her two more times, of which she died instantly,” explained Kapepu. The axe used in the murder was found lying next to Gases’ naked body.

Through his recollection of the events that transpired on February 28, 2015, at their home in Tsaraxa-Aibes informal settlement in Otjiwarongo, Kapepu explained that he and Gases had been out drinking and then went back to their shared home. After a sexual encounter, Gases informed the accused that she was feeling hot and needed to take a bath.

Kapepu recalls that after his girlfriend and mother of his child was done taking a bath, she wanted to go out and continue drinking, which did not go down well with him, as they had been on a drinking spree for almost two days in a row.

“All I wanted was for us to spend some quality time together but she started insulting me instead,” said Kapepu. Furthermore, Kapepu said he felt disrespected by Gases who continued insulting him.

Kapepu explained that alcohol was not a mitigating factor in what he had done. After the brutal killing, Kapepu reported the case to the police and handed himself in.

“The court is satisfied that the accused has admitted to all the elements of committing the offence of murder,” said Judge Dinah Uusiku. Kapepu will hear his fate on June 1, when judge Uusiku is expected to hand down a sentence.