Christopher Isaaks is NWR’s new food and beverage specialist

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) have confirmed the appointment of Christopher Isaaks as its new food and beverage specialist, effective May 1.

Isaaks was previously employed as executive chef at Midgard Country Estate prior to coming on board. He joins NWR with vast international and local culinary experience, having had the rare opportunity to cook for the Yeoman Warders Annual Dinner at the Tower of London in 2010 and 2011. That 2011 dinner was attended by Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Chris, as he is commonly known, says he intends to hit the ground running by beginning with improving the standard and quality of food and service at NWR. “We aim to lead other hospitality establishments when it comes to the service of food and beverage. Having spent 15 years in the UK and Europe, we will adopt a customer service approach that is still unheard of in Namibia. Always putting our guests first,” said Chris.

NWR corporate communications and online media manager Mufaro Nesongano said: “it is an honour to have a person, like Chris, joining our team as he will add a lot of value… His experience will come in handy, as we work to satisfy our local and international clients’ meal requirements. We certainly look forward to receiving favourable reviews from our guests in the coming months.”