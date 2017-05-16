Home Crime and Courts Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street May 16, 201701402 tweet Youth mugging in Eveline Street RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Burglar caught on camera Crime and CourtsVideo: Taxi crashes in Otjomuise Crime and CourtsVideo: Decrease in city Easter accidentsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here two × = twelve 35,838FollowersFollow13,153FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Businesswoman robbed of N$44,000 May 10, 2017Video: Taxi crashes in Otjomuise April 26, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 1.6 ° C 1.6 ° 1.6 ° 63% 1.5kmh 0%Thu 19 °Fri 19 °Sat 22 °Sun 22 °Mon 22 °