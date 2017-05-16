NWR improves Terrace Bay and Okaukuejo’s restaurant

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has commenced with the refurbishment of its Terrace Bay resort and is also modernising Okaukuejo’s restaurant. The upgrades are aimed at bringing the facilities up to the standard of its other renovated establishments and to ensure customer satisfaction. These upgrades are in no way expected to hamper daily operations at these resorts.

“When it came to the restaurant in Okaukuejo, the organisation felt the need to give it a facelift considering that the last time it was renovated was more than 10 years ago. In Terrace Bay, the upgrades are meant to improve the rooms with the sole aim of boosting guest experience. The renovations in Terrace Bay are currently at an advanced stage and all rooms should be completed in the coming week,” said Zelna Hengari, NWR’s managing director.

Hengari is very happy with the upgrades and progress happening at these two facilities. Both resorts are popular tourist destinations, with Terrace Bay being an angler’s paradise, offering an unsurpassed coastal experience. It is situated in the Skeleton Coast Park, whilst Okaukuejo is situated in the Etosha National Park. Okaukuejo is most famous for its floodlit waterhole where visitors can observe a variety of wildlife at close quarters. The organisation will continue with upgrades at its various resorts to keep NWR’s facilities up to the industry’s standard.

“Our guests are the number one priority and we want to assure them that we do appreciate their business and will always strive to enhance their experience at our facilities,” said Hengari.