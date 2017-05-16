Jarman to defend title next month… either in Botswana or SA

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African super welterweight champion Anthony Jarman is set to defend his title next month against Tanzanian opponent Hassan Mwakinyo.

Jarman, who successfully defended his title against South Africa’s George Mdluli at the Windhoek Country Club in March, will face the lanky Tanzanian either in Botswana or in South Africa – depending on the logistics and the magnitude of the card that will suit the Namibian better.

Currently boasting a remarkable record of 14 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw from a total of 16 professional fights, Jarman will be expected to pick where he left off in his last fight against Mdluli, showing that very same hunger for success and displaying great strength and tenacity.

Jarman’s promoter, Kinda Nangolo of Kinda Boxing Promotions, confirmed to New Era Sport that everything related to the organisation of the fight is almost finalised, the only thing currently pending is a clearance certificate from the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB), to allow Jarman to embark on his mission of defending his crown on foreign soil.

Asked why he was co-promoting such a big fight outside the country, Nangolo said financial constraints were a major challenge and when he received offers of co-promoting the fight with Botswana and South African promoters, he took the opportunity, so as to make life a little easier for themselves.

“But once we receive clearance from our boxing board, I will officially communicate our final decision with regard to the country in which we will stage Jarman’s title defense fight. To us it doesn’t really matter much where he (Jarman) fights, because he is an experienced fighter who has what it takes to defend his title anywhere in the world,” Nangolo said.