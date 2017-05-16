FNCC hosts food and crafts bazaar for charity

Jennifer Kambangula

Windhoek-nth consecutive year the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), in collaboration with the Association of Diplomatic Spouses, hosted an international food and crafts bazaar on Saturday.

Diplomats representing the various embassies in Namibia presented a melting pot of diverse cultures, whereby people from all walks of life got a chance to mingle and tickle their tastes buds with exquisite culinary specialties. They also had a chance to present unique arts and crafts from their countries and performers from around the world.

The cuisine included curry and rice, and chicken, from Malaysia, jollof rice from Nigeria and wine from Portugal. Food prices ranged between N$20 and N$40 with some costing more but not over N$100.

About 100 people were part of the event attended by both young and old in support of the welfare of children in Namibia.

The young ones were kept busy with face-painting while adults got to witness different talents from all over the world, with Namibian music sensations Lize Ehlers, Priscilla, and the Namibian Dessert Queen mesmerizing the crowd with their performances.

“All proceeds will be donated to initiatives that address the welfare of children in Namibia,” said Alexanderine Guinot, the FNCC communication officer, in a statement.