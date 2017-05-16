Etunda clinic handed to health ministry

The Etunda Trust has officially handed the Etunda clinic to the Ministry of Health and Social Services at Otavi. The clinic is an initiative of the Namibian founding president Sam Nujoma, who on Saturday handed the health minister Bernard Haufiku the keys of the clinic. The clinic was constructed through donations from good Samaritans and Ohorongo Cement, which donated medical equipment worth millions of dollars. The clinic will serve the farming school population and surrounding farms, near Nujoma’s farm. It will also cater for residents of Otavi during peak hours. Nujoma also has plans to complete a primary school for the farming community and received further donations towards the realisation of the school. The pledges made are valued at about N$8 million, with Swapo Party pledging N$5 million, half of which has already been advanced and the rest is to be paid by August this year. Other pledges included materials such as tonnes of tinned fish for learners, zinc roofs, and doors. In the photo Nujoma (left) shakes hands with Haufiku after handing him the keys to the clinic, while the secretary-general of Swapo Nangolo Mbumba (extreme left) looks on. In the other photo are some of the equipment and beds donated to the clinic.