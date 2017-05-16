Elavi Clinic gets purified potable water

Obrein Simasiku

Elavi-A new water purification station was commissioned last week at Elavi Clinic to cater for the Nehale lya Mpingana Constituency, which has for years been consuming saline water. The constituency is just one of many in Oshikoto Region whose only drinking water is saline water, due to high salinity levels in surface water in the region.

The newly commissioned purification station was handed to Ministry of Health and Social Services officials last week during the inauguration of Elavi Clinic. The station can supply water to at least 500 people, with each consuming 25 litres a day.

The water treatment station was constructed by Idea Zone Investment, a fully Namibian-owned company. According to its executive, Reminder Ekandjo, the station is using advanced technology that can extract water for purification from rivers and underground sources, as well as sewage water.

It was constructed at a cost of close to N$1 million, as costs are determined by the materials used, the depth of the water and its salinity level.

“We are using advanced technology that remove all bacteria and hard content from the water and desalinates. The station is also equipped with Wi-Fi, which makes for easier communication, especially in rural areas. So, with Elavi they already have the password and can get connect anytime in case there is an emergency at the hospital,” Ekandjo explained.

Ekandjo said the project came about as a result of the lack of access to clean drinkable water in many rural parts of the country. This was the first project of its kind in the country.

“Due to this pressing need for clean drinkable water in the country we were forced to come up with ideas on how the problem could be solved, thus six years ago we approached the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, which then tasked us to take samples of water and demonstrate how our plan could work,” he added.