Burglars break into Special Olympics Namibia offices

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The offices of Special Olympics Namibia (SON), holed up at the Katutura Youth Complex, were on Friday broken into by unidentified burglars, who stole an office computer, athletes’ training gear and other items.

SON’s national director, Simon Muinjo, confirmed the incident to New Era Sport yesterday, saying their daily operations have been severely affected, as all their vital office information was stored in the stolen office computer and they have since been left stranded with no backup information.

According to Muinjo, the burglars managed to manoeuver their way into the SON offices by first tampering with the electrical box at the youth complex, which supplies power to SON offices. Once the power was completely off, they sneaked into the building, stealing the computer and other vital materials.

“We’re completely stranded at the moment, as most of our information that we use and need on a daily basis was on that computer. So, for now we just have to see what we can do to keep the office up and running, while we ponder other options.

“Other important stuff that they stole include training and participation gear for the athletes and a few balls, as well as other equipment. No one [of the suspects] has been identified at the moment, but we hope the matter will soon be resolved by the relevant authorities,” Muinjo said.