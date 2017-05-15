SPYL wants Geingob as sole party candidate

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has taken a decision to endorse President Hage Geingob as the sole candidate for the party presidency ahead of this year’s elective congress.

It is not clear if any other party members would challenge for the position, which was contested by three candidates at the last congress in 2012.

Addressing the media on the outcome of the two-day central committee meeting held in the capital on Saturday, SPYL acting secretary Veikko Nekundi said this was done in order to preserve unity and continuity.

“We deliberated on the matter of election of the president of Swapo Party and we therefore endorse the maintenance of one centre of power in respect to the presidency,” he said.

Nekundi said the meeting also proposed that the party should take measures to guide against divisive tendencies leading up to the congress, especially ‘slates’ politics.

He said the meeting further proposed that a task team be established to investigate leadership transition in other neighbouring countries.

The meeting also recommended the adoption of May 12 as an official holiday in Namibia, in order to acknowledge the contribution made by Founding President Sam Nujoma to the development and progress of the country, he said.

The meeting also took stock of the international relations work undertaken by the national executive committee (NEC), including its missions to Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and China.

“We also took note of the re-election of member of parliament Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana as the vice-president of Socialist International and therefore congratulated her for the extraordinary achievement.”

Additionally, Nekundi applauded NEC for its social-economic upliftment programmes and initiatives that include donations of various items to some regions.

He further applauded the Office of the President, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, as well as the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the improved relationship between them and the youth wing.

Nekundi appealed to the government to engage with the South African government on the issue of that country’s declining economic prospects that might have negative effects on Namibia’s economy.