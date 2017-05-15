Otjomuise gets a police station

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Sebastian Ndeitunga has called on Otjomuise residents to report criminal activities in their area to the police, after a police station was opened in Otjomuise last week Thursday.

“Report the drug dealers, they live among you. They are destroying the fabric of society,” said Ndeitunga.

Ndeitunga said they are prepared to work under all conditions to protect citizens, but the police cannot work in isolation. “I am therefore appealing to the community of Otjomuise to work together with us,” said Ndeitunga, adding that residents should create women and men networks, neighbourhood watches and other initiatives aimed at establishing a bond between the police and community.

The police station will also serve neighbouring suburbs such as Rocky Crest and surrounding farms, amongst others. Crimes prevalent in Otjomuise are assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), theft and housebreaking

The station will start off with 116 general police officers and 15 investigators and was allocated nine vehicles, which will be used for administration, crime prevention and investigation. The station commander is Inspector Rauha Ndahafa Hamunyela.

Ndeitunga said ideally a police station ought to be manned by 560 members.

Notably the station is designed to cater for the gender-based violence (GBV) protection unit, which is equipped with two beds and a kitchenette.

Ndeitunga said it is important to emphasise that police stations that were designed in the olden days were not conducive to attend to victims of GBV, as they did not provide for a private facility where consultations between victims and police could take place. “Hence, most GBV and rape victims were inhibited to come and report such barbaric crimes to the police,” said Ndeitunga.

The station also has a charge office, 22 offices, a boardroom, radio room, exhibit strongroom, kitchenette, two serve rooms, a storeroom, an armoury store and ablution facilities.

It furthermore has eight holding cells which can hold up to 40 inmates. There is also a dining area, doctors consulting rooms and barracks with capacity to accommodate 44 males and 22 females. There are also three-bedroom houses to accommodate the station commander, his or her deputies and the CID unit commander.

“I should also stress that, if it were not for the resources limitations, the police have a plan to construct police villages. The concept has been proven in many countries to be effective, as it contributes to efficiency and cost effectiveness in terms of logistical arrangements, maintenance of discipline, command and control, as well as quick deployment,” said Ndeitunga.

The station also has two fuel tanks and accompanying fuel pumps.

Its construction started in September 3, 2014 and was completed on March 31 this year.