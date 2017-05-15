Khomas wins MTC Sunshine Regional Cup… thrills and spills in Otjiwarongo

Otniel Hembapu

Otjiwarongo-Khomas region amateur boxers dominated proceedings during Saturday’s MTC Sunshine Regional Cup held at Otjiwarongo over the weekend, displaying great courage and cadence to win the annual amateur boxing tournament for the third successive time.

Close to a 150 amateur boxers from all 14 regions of the country converged at Otjiwarongo’s Swanewelder Hall over the weekend to participate in the annual MTC Sunshine Regional Cup, with boxers from as young as seven years of age to those in their mid-twenties all in the mix trading blows in search of top honours.

After two days of nothing but heated boxing action in the various weight categories, Khomas emerged victorious after they accumulated the most points and were closely followed Oshana region on 39 points.

Namibia Police Force (NamPol) boxers also gave a good account of themselves collecting a total of 30 points to finish third overall, while Erongo region’s 20 points earned them a fourth place finish and Otjozondjupa took fifth place after they could only manage to amass a paltry 10 points.

Khomas region’s Martin Ilwenya was crowned the best junior boxer of the tournament, while NamPol’s Sebastian Nuuyoma was awarded as the best senior boxer.

Oshana region’s female mentor Amesho Saima was chosen as the best coach of the tournament, while Trecina Shivolo was awarded the official of the tournament accolade.

Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) chairperson Jason ‘Taks’ Naule expressed happiness with the event’s overall attendance, saying the ever increasing number of spectators at amateur boxing tournaments is proof that Namibians have a serious thirst for such events and it equally speaks to the importance of taking such tournaments to all parts of the country.

“As organisers we are really happy with the number of people that came out to support our local talent. This kind of tournament is very important and the role it plays in according hundreds of young fighters an opportunity to showcase their talents is highly invaluable. The kind of attendance we saw in Otjiwarongo these past two days (Friday and Saturday) is a clear sign that boxing is still very much alive and kicking in all parts of Namibia and the future looks very bright,” said Naule.

The event aims to develop amateur boxers and is the brainchild of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy.