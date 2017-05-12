Welcome aboard…

Nankelo Katjiuonga is the new manager for corporate communications at the Namibia Airports Company (NAC). In this position she will be responsible for running the corporate communications department to execute all communication, public education and related activities of the NAC and is also tasked with developing and implementing strategic plans for her department. Katjiuonga’s experience in the aviation industry started when she joined Air Namibia in 2004 in the commercial services department until 2008. She then joined Old Mutual and the PRfect Communications consultancy before commencing with NAC duties at the beginning of May.