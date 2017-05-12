MTC Sunshine Regional Cup in Otjiwarongo this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy’s annual MTC Sunshine Regional Cup will take centre stage in Otjiwarongo this weekend.

The amateur boxing tourney, which will take place at the Swanewelder Hall, is expected to attract more than 200 upcoming amateur boxers from all 14 regions. The tourney officially starts today and ends tomorrow.

Growing in popularity since its inception a few years ago, the annual amateur boxing competition is part of the MTC Sunshine Academy’s development program aimed at grooming upcoming boxers, while also according them an opportunity to be well nurtured in their journey to become professionals.

With the last three editions staged in Windhoek, organizers have this year decided to take the tournament to Otjiwarongo – all part of their plan of taking boxing closer to the people. Also during the course of the regional competition Namibia’s unified triple world champion, Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, will be in attendance, mingling with fans and inspiring the youngsters.

The two-day event will not only see amateur boxers getting exposed but will also see officials, such as referees and administrators, being tested and taken through the ropes. Entrance to the event is free of charge.