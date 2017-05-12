Kashimbonde joins FNB’s company secretarial team

Hafeni Kashimbonde has been appointed as a new company secretary within the FNB Group and will provide services to various subsidiaries within the Group, which currently consists of 18 companies and various board sub-committees.

“As a company secretary, reporting into the Group Company Secretary, my role will be to provide a central source of guidance to the various boards of directors on matters of governance.”

Kashimbonde holds an LLM Commercial Law degree (University of Cape Town), as well as Bcom Law (University of the Western Cape) and National Diploma in Marketing (NUST). He is also an associate member of the Compliance Institute of Southern Africa and part-time consultant for Luvent Consulting GmbH, an international economic development consultancy with headquarters in Berlin.

Hafeni trained as a legal graduate candidate under the Graduate Accelerated Programme of Capricorn Investment Holdings Namibia, specialising in company secretarial and compliance matters.

“Prior to joining FNB Namibia Group, I was employed as a risk and compliance specialist for more than two years. I oversaw the establishment of the anti-money laundering compliance business unit and ensured adherence to all group governance policies and primary legislation impacting the business, as well as aiding the company secretarial function.”