Karibib Travel and Tourism Fair expected to attract more exhibitors

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-Karibib Town Council says it is all set for the fourth annual Karibib Travel and Tourism Fair (KTTF), which this year is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 3.

According to the Council’s manager for local economic development, Erikson Mwanyekange, the KTTF, whose patron is Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Engel Nawatiseb, has been gradually attracting more and more exhibitors and visitors and this year will be no exception. Last year the annual event attracted 25 corporate exhibitors, between 40 to 50 small and medium enterprises and 10 to 12 international exhibitors.

“This year we expect a slight increase in the number of traders and this should result in more visitors from the surrounding areas, such as Usakos, Otjimbingwe and Omaruru. The town of Karibib is also strategically situated along the TransKalahari Highway and at the entrance of the mighty Erongo Region,” Mwanyekange said.

He added that some of the main attractions of this year’s KTTF include a Miss KTTF event, the official opening on June 1 and a business development seminar on June 2 that all SMEs from surrounding towns have been invited to.

“This year’s seminar will provide training for our SMEs, specifically on how to utilise and take advantage of the new Procurement Act. We are doing this because we want our SMEs to comply with all relevant legislation to grow these businesses,” said Mwanyekange.

On Saturday June 3, the KTTF will present an animal exhibition, where farmers will have an opportunity to show off their livestock and that evening a music bash will keep exhibitors and visitors entertained. Some of the headline acts for the music bash include Gazza and Oteya.

“We have received so much support from the private sector and we are happy with the number of visitors we received, but we are requesting more support from government institutions,” said Mwanyekange.

KTTF is the brainchild of the town’s local economic development department, tasked with retaining, attracting and enhancing business activities in the town.

“Karibib is a growing town. In fact the council has approved six new townships where we have entered into five public-private partnerships to service the land in order to meet government halfway,” Mwanyekange revealed. “The idea is to find an equilibrium in terms of housing supply and demand and in so doing we can unlock the potential of the local economy,” he added.

Mwanyekange continued that Karibib Town Council is encouraging the diversification of investment into the local economy. He particularly advised investors to consider looking at tourism, logistics and transportation opportunities as potential avenues of investment.