Kangira dedicates award to graduates

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-The Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Science at the University of Namibia (Unam) Professor Jairos Kangira has applauded Namibian students saying they are no different to students from other universities.

Kangira, who this week Monday received the Best Supervisor of High Postgraduate Student Output Award from Unam in recognition of outstanding performances of supervisors in the 2016 academic year, was speaking to New Era yesterday.

He said Namibian students can achieve the same goals as any other students from across the African continent.

“I always strive to be among the best and I believe my students can be among the best too,” he said, adding that he has travelled the world and realised that Namibian students can compete with students from other universities.

“They can achieve the same goals if given the support,” stressed the professor, who comes from very humble beginnings in rural Zimbabwe.

Kangira received this award after he successfully supervised six Master of Arts in English students and one PhD candidate who graduated on April 13.

“I dedicate this award to my seven students who painstakingly worked through their theses throughout the process. They remained resilient and focused, sometimes in very difficult circumstances. It was not an easy journey, but they managed to navigate through the rough reefs.”

The award winner further expressed great joy and delight as the first recipient of the award.

“I received the good news with all the joy and jubilation. Being the best of all supervisors, it’s a great achievement. I feel greatly honoured by my employer, the University of Namibia. I am really encouraged to do even better than this and put my institution on the international map of the community of universities.”