Happy 88th birthday Tatekulu Sam Nujoma!

We believe that yours are years accumulated largely spent at the service of our people, years of trials and tribulations scarred by persecution for selfless commitment to the cause of the people. As we celebrate your birthday Tatekulu, we are bound to recall the history of the Namibian nation as it is written. We are proud to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader of the Namibian revolution. Cde Founding Father, thank you for your brave and fearless leadership that has made us the generation we are today. Thank you for the freedom, independence, and thank you for laying the foundation of our future.

Everything we are in a free and independent Namibia we owe to the good foundation you have laid in the first formative years of our independence. Every day, we thank the Lord Almighty for blessing Namibia with a man of your calibre, Psalm 91:11: “For he will command his angels concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.” Live long Tatekulu.

As the Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation, a role model and an inspiration to many, continue to guide, inspire and lead the course of improving the standard of living for all Namibians especially those in rural areas and in the informal settlements all over Namibia.

Tatekulu, you have been a role model and an example of selfless giving and bravery to our generation, and we are proud to hold you as a leader worthy of emulation. To date, we remain grateful that you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and an exemplary leadership. Your wisdom that spans from your time in exile to the leadership of the SWAPO Party continues to guide us in effective servitude to our people.

As we enter another transition phase we believe that you will inspire the aspiring SWAPO party leaders in particular and the nation at large to even greater heights. We live freely today and speak freely while you are alive. We honour and revere you Comrade Founding Father – you deserve our respect for the lives you have touched and the stability you have brought to our democracy. It is only the least and the right thing to do. Honouring your Excellency Comrade Founding President Nujoma is our birthright and celebrating your revolutionary legacy is our generational duty in order to pass it on to future generations.

Revolutionary strength to you and wishing you a Blessed and Happy Birthday Comrade Founding President.

Cde Iyaloo Shiimi

National Secretary of SWAPO Party Pioneers Movement (SPPM)