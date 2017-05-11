Officeconomix sold to three staff members

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has applauded the recent 100 percent sale of popular office furniture outlet, Officeconomix, to three staff members. The three staff members Lesley Burger, Gomes Casanova and Brendon Barnard, bought the business for an undisclosed amount.

“These types of initiatives where business owners create opportunities for their employees to own part of the businesses in which they work should therefore be commended and fully supported,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. She added that such initiatives provide an opportunity for staff to gain direct equity ownership of their business and creates an entrepreneurial environment.

Paul Oosthuizen, outgoing CEO of the Officeconomix, group stated: “I am very proud of the model in which the transaction was structured. It was actually very simple, based on integrity and basic business principles, where all parties will benefit. A special thanks to Bank Windhoek that understood my vision and logic and financed the transaction without much ado.”

“We appreciate the opportunity given by Johan and Paul and assure Namibia that we will keep striving for excellence in all sectors,” said staff member Lesley Burger on behalf of the new shareholders.

Officeconomix was founded in 1994 by Paul Oosthuizen. He was joined in the business a year later by Johan Willemse as a shareholder. The company quickly became a household name throughout the country and has since initiated various new ventures like the Bedding Warehouse, ColorBlinds and Homeconomix, which all evolved from the success of the original venture.

“The public can be assured of a smooth transition and sustainability is guaranteed as Paul and Johan will be staying on in their respective roles at the company, passing on the experience they have gained over the past 22 years to the next generation of shareholders,” Burger added.