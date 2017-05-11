Motion to split Kunene in two ‘not urgent’

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa yesterday confirmed that the parliamentary motion for the delimitation of the Kunene Region into two regions has been referred to her ministry by the Office of the President for a possible recommendation to the Delimitation Commission.

Although the motion reached her desk last year, Shaningwa says she has not been able to attend to the matter, saying it is not such an urgent matter compared to all other pressing issues on her desk.

UDF president Apius !Auchab tabled the motion on the delimitation of the Kunene Region into two regions in parliament early last year, saying the primary aim of the motion was to ensure equal access to service delivery to the people of that region.

New Era understands that on February 17 last year, Shaningwa requested that it be put aside for proper consideration and formal submission. The minister is the one to direct the motion to the Office of the President, who can appoint a delimitation committee to look into the matter.

The minister yesterday said the motion has not been “worked on” yet. “I don’t think it’s an urgent matter. I can’t jump on any motion as it comes, it doesn’t work that way. It’s a process”.

Meanwhile, also contacted for comment on the delimitation of Kunene into two regions, !Auchab said Kunene is one of the poorest regions in the country and is also very vast and as a result people are widely scattered.

“There are villages in Kunene that can only be accessed via helicopters. The region is very vast and it needs two heads to fast-track development,” said the UDF leader.

He also said that the region needs a visionary leader for development to be accelerated.

“Being a governor is not about delivering speeches and attending events. You must be creative to see to the needs of the people,” !Auchab said.

The last Delimitation Commission increased the number of constituencies in Kunene Region from six to seven. These are Epupa, Kamanjab, Opuwo Rural, Opuwo Urban, Outjo and Sesfontein.

“Whilst this may contribute to increased participation of the people of the region in the political affairs of the country, it however falls short in considering ways in which service delivery could be improved in the Kunene Region,” !Auchab said in defense of his motion in parliament last year.