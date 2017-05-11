Glasgow Warriors to offload Tjiuee Uanivi

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-According to Scottish media reports, Namibia’s senior rugby team, the Welwitschias’ utility lock Tjiuee Uanivi has been named as one of the six players that will be offloaded by Scottish club Glasgow Warriors.

Scotland’s Evening Times recently reported that Uanivi along with his five teammates veteran full-back Peter Murchie ( 116 appearances), winger Junior Bulumakau (eight appearances), scrum-half Nemia Kenatale (three appearances), centre Fraser Lyle (eight appearances), and stand-off Hagen Schulte (one appearance) are the six players whose departure was recently announced as Warriors continue with their overhauling process in preparation for next season.

The hulking Namibian lock, who has been struggling with an on-and-off niggling shoulder injury since joining the Scottish giants last year, was unfortunately denied much needed game time by the injury and as a result only ended up making five appearances for the club.

Glasgow Warriors mentor Gregor Townsend – who is also set to become head coach of the Scottish national team in June – bid farewell to Uanivi and his teammates: “We’d like to wish all our leavers the very best in the next stage of their careers. They’ve all made a tremendous contribution to the club and I’m sure our supporters will show their gratitude after our game against Edinburgh on Saturday.”

The widely-adored Namibian export, who joined Warriors from South African outfit Southern Kings where he had a short loan spell, boasts an exceptional 14 international caps for Namibia. His previous stints with the Southern Kings were on a short-term loan from the Sharks. Prior to the Sharks move, Uanivi had played for French Top 14 club Brive. – Additional info: www.eveningtimes.co.uk