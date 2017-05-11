FNB’s Care system streamlines complaints

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia says its Customer CARE system is working well to assist in streamlining the logging and management of customer compliments, complaints and queries.

Linda Shininge, national service manager of points of presence at FNB Namibia, said: “The FNB Care platform ensures customer opinions are logged, heard and tracked towards resolution, as well as provides us the opportunity to engage with and analyse our diverse customer base’s perspectives on service and products.

“We have also been able to identify complaints and failure points in our service standards that may been previously overlooked. An essential aspect of service recovery is to act quickly and Care has helped us do this more efficiently.

“The system requires an issue specific turnaround time to resolution, easily enables escalation of issues, and it has also assists us in monitoring the process referenced to specific individuals who are responsible for service recovery within the business – keeping them accountable for resolution and even rewarding them when customers are especially complimentary.”

With built-in resolution time expectations, the majority of queries, issues and compliments logged (up to 75 percent on average) are responded to satisfactorily within six days, with some detailed engagements requiring longer resolution time as agreed to by customers when they sign on with any product or service.

Linda and her countrywide support team encourage customers to continue to give FNB Namibia feedback, be it a query, concern or compliment.

The Care system is a web-based system that allows for more efficient logging and management of compliments/complaints/ queries as all of the aforementioned will be routed to a centralised Service Team, which will determine to which operational area – including branches – said query needs to be allocated.

Care users and service champions within the different operational areas will then be directly responsible for working and resolving complaints and queries allocated to them. Human intervention is still required but the bank commits to feedback within 24 hours and is confident the Care system allows us to do so.