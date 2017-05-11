Flush toilets replacing bucket system at Aus

Tuulikki Abraham

Aus-The chairperson of the //Kharas Regional Council, Jan Scholtz, is contented with the progress made so far by contractors currently constructing 154 flush toilets at Aus settlement in //Kharas Region, where concerted efforts are underway to replace colonial-era bucket toilets .

The regional councillor conducted a community meeting on Tuesday with residents of the settlement to gauge their views about shortcomings and improvements that needed to be incorporated with the construction of the toilets. Scholtz emphasized the importance of fulfilling the aims of national development plans on time together with community involvement as part of effective service delivery.

After touring the site he said he was satisfied with the progress made by the contractors, although there are a few minor challenges. So far at least 30 percent of the planned flush toilets have been constructed to roof level.

The toilets will drastically improve the quality of life of people in the area.

Aus has a population of about 12 000 people, including children. It has a primary school serving children up to Grade 7 and a health centre that was constructed after independence.

Aus is situated about 123 km west of Lüderitz in !Nami#nus Constituency and formed part of the peri-urban municipal system until 1990.

It was proclaimed a village in 1992, but was later demoted to the status of a settlement and placed under the authority of the //Kharas Regional Council