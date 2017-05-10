Young author publishes poetry anthology

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Young author and environmental biology student at the University of Namibia (Unam), Leo Tileni Lucas, also known as Leo Mbalamana, has released his first poetry anthology titled Poetic Justice.

“The main aim of writing the book was simply to motivate fellow students or just the general public that anything is possible, and all you need is hard work, dedication and the ability to remain focused, and also just striving to be a better individual every day,” says the 21-year-old, adding that the anthology covers love, friendship and education.

He wishes the book will motivate readers and also encourages them to pursue their goals. Works of other poets are included in the anthology. “The reason is to give other authors an opportunity to have their work published in an actual book,” says Leo, adding that his second anthology will be published in September. “I am so excited.”

Those interested to get a copy of the book may contact Leo via email:leotileni1996@gmail.com.