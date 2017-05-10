Say NO! to braais and YES! to training – coach Jones

Otniel Hembapu

Although he remains considerate that Namibian rugby is still in its amateur phase, Windhoek Draught Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones yesterday said it was high time local players adopted a different attitude and approach when competing in international competitions.

Windhoek Draught Welwitschias are the country’s second stringers currently competing in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, previously known as the Currie Cup.

Following last weekend’s devastating cricket-score 112-44 defeat against the Lions in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jones yesterday admitted that if Namibia is to make a serious impact in competitions of such nature, the players would need a complete shift in attitude and commitment.

“Fitness and our overall competitiveness at that level (SuperSport Rugby Challenge) is still a major concern and to be quite honest, we still have a lot of work to do to up their fitness level to compete with those guys (South African clubs). That’s why I always say, let’s say no to braais and yes to more training,” said Jones.

This weekend, the Welwitschias take another trip down south to confront the Pumas in Johannesburg, South Africa, for their last match of the first round of the highly competitive SuperSport Rugby Challenge. The competition’s second round only starts in August.

Jones said he took the 112-44 defeat against the Lions as an encouragement and a breath of fresh air for his boys – as it will accord his players more room to reflect individually and improve their games in critical areas.

When asked whether the game plan would change for this weekend’s clash against the Pumas, Jones said the approach and game plan would remain the same, but they will adopt a more focused attitude and better commitment to compete at that level.

The Welwitschias final squad is as follows: Collen Smith, Shaun de Preez, Andries Rossouw, Thomas Kali, Max Kasiringua, Rohan Kitshoff, Leneve Damens, Victor Rodriquez, Eugene Jantjies, Theuns Kotze, Gino Wilson, Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim and David Philander.

Reserves: Orbet Nortje, Christo McNish, AJ de Klerk, Ruan Ludick, Adrian Booysen, Cameron Klassen and Heinrich Smith.