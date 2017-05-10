Pre-primary teachers graduate in Lüderitz

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Perivoli School Trust recently conducted a 12-month training programme for early childhood development (ECD) trainers in Lüderitz. Forty-one people, who attended this course, graduated at Benguela Community Hall on Monday.

Perivoli Trust founder James Alexandroff from the United Kingdom explained that he founded the Perivoli School Trust in April 2012 to support the education of nursery school children in Namibia.

Alexandroff said their goal is to offer the Perivoli Training Trust programme to 70 percent of trainers by 2020.

Their mission is to transform the prospects of children in poor communities by showing nursery school teachers how to stimulate their young charges by using simple everyday waste materials as teaching aids. He stressed that there will be refresher courses for graduates.

Lüderitz Councillor Bettie Wilskut congratulated the Perivoli School Trust and its trainers for their hard work and dedication to ensure there is a sufficient pool of early childhood development educators in Lüderitz and Namibia in general.

Wilskut advised the graduates to develop the right temperament, sense of patience, creativity, sensitivity, communication skills and ability to connect with children.

The Perivoli School Trust programme trains pre-primary teachers countrywide.