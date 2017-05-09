MTC Sunshine Regional Cup heading to Otjiwarongo… amateur boxers raring to go

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy will this weekend stage its annual MTC Sunshine Regional Cup in Otjiwarongo at the Swanewelder Hall.

The amateur boxing tourney, which is expected to attract close to 200 upcoming boxers from all 14 regions, will officially start on Thursday and ends on Saturday.

Growing in popularity since its inception a few years ago, the annual amateur boxing competition is part of the MTC Sunshine Academy’s development program aimed at grooming upcoming boxers while also according them an opportunity to be well nurtured in their journey to become professionals.

With the last three editions staged in Windhoek, organizers have this year decided to take the tournament to Otjiwarongo, all part of their plan to take boxing closer to the people.

“The MTC Sunshine Regional Cup is an important program in our development structures. During this tournament we bring together over 150 amateur boxers from all 14 regions of Namibia to come and compete for the best spot in their respective weight classes. As the leading boxing promotion in Africa and amongst the best in the world, we must take the lead in developing talent for the future, not just for the MTC Sunshine Promotions but for Namibia as well in terms of preparations for continental championships. Boxing is doing well in Namibia because we take development at grass root very seriously and we should continue working hard so that we have more world champions in the next 10 years,” remarked promoter Nestor Tobias.

Tobias also announced that Namibia’s unified triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo would be in attendance during the Regional Cup.

“Our dedication to development boxing is a clear sign that the future of boxing is in good hands as we are forward looking in our approach. This also gives us an opportunity to do a street parade with our new world champion Indongo on Saturday in Otjiwarongo, so that fans can come out and appreciate their champion. He will then attend the finals in the respective divisions on Saturday and will also officiate at the official handover of medals to the different winners,” added Tobias

The three-day event (from 11-13 May) will see not only the boxers getting exposed to other fighters but will also see officials, such as referees and administrators, being tested in their skills. Entrance to the event is free of charge.