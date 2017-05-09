Query: The trainees at Mashare Agricultural Training Centre have been without food for a few months and have to rely on Good Samaritans to donate meat and other food items, is it not the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture to feed them?

The Ministry is experiencing food variation shortages, in this regard the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has approached AgriBusDev to assist with supplying food to Mashare Agricultural Training Centre and they promised to contact the Green schemes within their region and provide what is available, therefore the Ministry is not aware of students depending on donors or people giving them food.

• Margaret Kalo, Senior Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, E-mail address: Margaret.Kalo@mawf.gov.na