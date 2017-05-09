King Mswati III to visit Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-King Mswati III of Swaziland is expected in Namibia for an official visit from Thursday where he will inaugurate the new Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) headquarters and engage President Hage Geingob.

According to an itinerary issued by State House, during the visit King Mswati III will exchange views with his host on the activities and challenges facing SACU and also exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Geingob will on Thursday evening host a dinner in honour of King Mswati III at State House.

Presidential aide Sharonice Busch confirmed the visit although she could not indicate who would be accompanying the Swazi king.

During his previous visit in 2014 he visited Ohorongo Cement Factory, Seawork Fish Processors, NamPort and Walvis Bay Salt Refiners.