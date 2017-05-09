Eenhana Expo City nears completion

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Eenhana Town Council will for the first time hold its expo at its long awaited N$70 million Convention City this year.

Eenhana chief executive officer Walde Ndevashiya said council had during the last financial year allocated N$4 million towards the construction of the exhibition hall currently underway at the town.

The finalisation of the construction of the exhibition hall will see the council relocating the expo from the Ministry of Youth, National Service, Sport and Culture buildings to the new hall currently under construction.

A further N$3 million was budgeted for next year to enable council to hold other events at the lucrative convention city, which is envisaged to cost council about N$70 million.

In its quest to develop the town further, council has also allocated plots to the private sector.

“We have allocated plots for the construction of commercial facilities, such as a shopping mall and filling stations and the town’s first hotel is showing positive signs of progress,” said Mayor Amos Nangolo during the tabling of the town’s budget last week.

Nangolo said council needed concerted efforts to engage the private sector to develop the town.

“We therefore need recognise the need for a stronger private sector, hence we need to make concerted efforts to engage the private sector in order for us to move forward in creating not only a enabling environment, but to seek ways to work together for the betterment of the lives of our people,” he said.

Nangolo’s call chimed with Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa’s advice to local authorities to partner with private businesses to develop their towns.