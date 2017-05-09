Brave Warriors get a biokineticist… players’ fitness a prime target

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Brave Warriors have secured the services of biokineticist Charl Botha to help accelerate the fitness levels and overall readiness of players ahead of the bumper football schedule that starts in June.

Charl Botha, a biokineticist who specialises in exercise and movement as well as the evaluation of physical health, will assist in improving players’ physical condition through exercise techniques and other specially-designed activities.

Having worked in the biotech industry for six years, Botha is optimistic things will improve for the Brave Warriors ahead of their international assignments.

“Through some techniques used during training, the players are at a high probability of injury, due to substantial loading. This comes off as a challenge and we try to avoid it by engaging in dynamic warm-ups as well as strengthening and neuro-muscular training, which help awaken the players’ neuro muscles.”

Botha further explains: “This type of training is a big mental shift for them so it is too early to tell whether it is working or not, but otherwise they are showing positive shift.”

Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti says the addition of Botha is important for the technical team to concentrate on the tactical part of training.

“He joins us three times a week and he is adding value. He knows a lot in terms of player conditioning, muscle building and strengthening and that can help bring our players to the competitive level we require,” said Mannetti.

Mannetti added that the Warriors are behind schedule with about a year, and the first month of April was all about working on the conditioning and diet of players and this month will be a month of nothing but hard work.