B2Gold hosts Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-From April 28 to May 1, Rotary Namibia held its annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp at B2Gold’s educational centre in the Oshikoto Region.

The very successful event saw 67 high-potential learners from Khomas, Erongo and Otjozondjupa regions gathering for four days of intensive leadership training. The learners from Grade 8 to 12 represented 15 different high schools and were chosen based on their service in the community as well as their participation in their school’s Interact Club.

In line with their vision of building a sustainable future for the country, B2Gold Namibia hosted the entire event for the second time at their educational facility adjacent to Otjikoto Gold Mine.

Set in 8000 hectares of tranquil game reserve, B2Gold’s education centre is a haven of thought exchange, leadership activity and relationship building.

An integral part of the RYLA camp was the Challenge Plus youth leadership programme created by well-known UK facilitator Scott Hurd. It was masterfully implemented by two dynamic young teachers from Donatus Secondary School, Anthia Nekundi and Deon Kapuka.

Learners also engaged in a variety of leadership exercises including public speaking and team building. To expose the young scholars to the business environment, tours were undertaken to the B2Gold mine and the Otjiwarongo Crocodile Farm. Motivational speakers included B2Gold’s managing director Mark Dawe and various members of Rotaract in Namibia.

B2Gold sponsored transport, accommodation and catering for all the learners and adult leaders.

“For the second year in a row B2Gold has been overwhelmingly generous and supportive of the RYLA camp, and we could not have done it without them,” said Rotarian MaryBeth Gallagher, the camp director.

“I am inspired by the young adult leaders who are excellent role models for the learners and who are fully capable of running this camp in the future. The staff at B2Gold are so caring and dedicated to preserving the environment, and the learners are eager to soak up as much knowledge and experience as they can. This combination is a recipe for success.”

“Rotary Namibia is profoundly thankful to the B2Gold team for their generous sponsorship of this important activity and their commitment to the RYLA programme,” commented Taffy Chirunda, Youth Committee chair for the Rotary Club Windhoek.

“It is in holding hands with visionary companies like B2Gold that we can achieve our Namibian dream in which no one is left behind. B2Gold has truly lived up to Rotary International’s motto: Service above Self.”

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is a leadership programme run by rotary clubs around the world. Young people between 13-30 are invited to attend a seminar, camp or workshop to develop practical leadership skills.

Rotary International is a service organisation that has 1.2 million members in 30 000 clubs worldwide. Rotarians are leaders in their respective fields and strive to give back to the community. In Namibia Rotary is represented by seven clubs in five Namibian cities that in turn sponsor a number of Interact Clubs at high schools as well as the Windhoek Rotaract Club for students and young professionals.