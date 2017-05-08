Shaningwa warns against ‘greedy unpatriotic Namibians’

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa has issued a strong warning that the country is faced with challenge of unpatriotic Namibians, who are constantly engaged in fighting President Hage Geingob and the implementation of the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

Speaking at the commemoration of Cassinga Day at Ondangwa Urban Constituency last week Thursday, Shaningwa said there are elements in society who do not value the personal sacrifices and contributions made by Namibia’s sons and daughter for independence of the country.

“These unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements have been focussing on fighting our president in the name of their personal greed,” Shaningwa charged. She also called on Namibians to embrace national reconciliation, as the country works towards nation building, economic reconstruction and addressing past imbalances.

Shaningwa said since the policy of national reconciliation was adopted, Namibia witnessed tangible developmental progress in various sectors over the past 27 years.

“This policy heals the wounds of bitter exchanges, such as Cassinga. We should forgive, but never forget what happened. Hence, the scars of war keep reminding us of what happened,” Shaningwa remarked.

The minister also called on peace-loving Namibians to jealously guard the independence the country continues to enjoy and to forge ahead with the struggle for economic emancipation.

Minister Shaningwa said the country is engaged in a second struggle aimed at economic emancipation and asked that all Namibians unite against common societal ills, such as drug and alcohol abuse.