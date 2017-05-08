Old Mutual confirms Akwenye’s appointment

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Old Mutual Namibia has confirmed the appointment of Ilke Akwenye as transformation and communications manager from May 2.

Akwenye has significant experience in the financial services industry, having been at Sanlam from 2012 to 2017 and prior to that as public relations officer of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation from 2008 to 2012, having joined the broadcasting industry in 2003.

She is currently the chair elect of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, Namibian Chapter. This body (PRISA) is widely recognised in southern Africa and is also affiliated to the Global Alliance. She served on the board of Junior Achievers Namibia and has always had a passion for youth development. An MA candidate at the University of Namibia, she holds a BA in Media. Stressing the importance of communication and transformation role which include stakeholder engagement and corporate social investment programs, Ndangi Katoma, marketing transformation and customer strategy executive, said: “I am delighted that Ilke has agreed to join Old Mutual and I am looking forward to our team transforming and communicating our purpose through new and innovative ways. Ilke is no stranger to the public relations and media/broadcasting industry and we are sure that Old Mutual will benefit greatly from such expertise,” he confidently said. On her part, Akwenye said: “I am looking forward to collaborating with our dynamic team at Old Mutual. This company has a rich heritage of trust and has a wealth of experience locally and internationally. In my career path it’s important to share such same values of responsible business heritage and brand trust, to work towards one common vision of enabling positive features.”