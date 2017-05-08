NFA hosts referees’ beginners course

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has embarked upon an extended search for new football refereeing talent through the hosting of an extensive two-week referees’ course at the Football House in Windhoek, starting tomorrow.

NFA referees coordinator Absalom Goseb has called on aspiring young referees to attend this important referees beginners course. “We are embarking upon the development of new referees and I call upon all prospective referees to contact me for this course,” Goseb stated.

“The would-be referees will be taken through all the basics and get tested on their basic understanding of the rules of the game as we continue to empower and equip them with the necessary skill and knowledge to carry on the mantle of refereeing in this country and beyond the bounders.”

Goseb also extended a special invitation to women participants, urging them to attend and not just take it for granted their male counterparts will be given preference, as the game has advanced so much that women match officials are in demand. Goseb can be reached at 081-3285047.

The referees coordinator also noted that 2016 Namibia Sports Awards Match Empire/Referee of the Year recipient Jackson Pavaza will lead a delegation of local match officials to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to officiate in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D match between hosts TP Mazembe and Gabonese side CF Mounana on May 14 at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

The trident of Dawid Shaanika, Matthew Kanyanga and Dankie Shinana (fourth official) will assist Pavaza. Namibia’s international match commissioner Erastus Shilunga will also be on a CAF assignment on May 14 overseeing a Group B encounter between Dudes Mwedihanga’s South African Platinum Stars and Mouloudia Club D’Algier of Algeria at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, South Africa.