NCCI pens agreement with German Chamber of Crafts

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As skills development has been identified as one of the major obstacles hampering growth of the domestic economy, the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the German Chamber of Crafts in the Frankfurt Region signed an agreement in Windhoek on Friday, May 5, 2017 to cooperate in developing skills.

The agreement stipulates that skills will developed for Namibian enterprises in the panel beating and spray painting industry. This cooperation, which will last for three years, is aimed at aligning skills of graduates from vocational training institutions in the northern regions of Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Oshana and Omusati to the needs and demands of the industry. It is expected that 75 trainees will be receiving training during the first year of implementation, which is 2017, while the remaining two years (2018 and 2019) will see a 120 trainees capacitated through the project. While the project will focus primarily on panel beating and spray-painting in the first year of implementation, other sectors will be considered in the two remaining years of the project.

Experts in the piloted areas from Germany will compliment local expertise to run the project with funding provided by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. This project will be based at Eenhana and will be executed in close collaboration with the Eenhana Vocational Training Centre.

It is expected to cover the four northern regions mentioned above plus Windhoek, while other regions will be covered once the pilot phase is completed successfully. A number of enterprises in the piloted subsectors will be involved in the training of their future potential employees by providing support towards practical training of the participants. “This project is expected to position the NCCI to be a key facilitator in the provision of technical training that can ensure that there will be adequate supply of well-trained technicians to the Namibian economy.

As we push the agenda of making Namibia the most competitive economy in Africa by 2020, this project will be instrumental in transforming the panel beating and spray-painting, as well as other sectors which will benefit from this intervention,” said the CEO of the NCCI, Tarah Shaanika.