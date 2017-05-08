Massive boost for northern volleyball

Kefas Shipi Elago

Ongwediva-Christmas seems to have come a bit earlier for the Far Northern Volleyball Association (FNVA) after the fast growing association received a handsome cash injection from FNB Namibia on Friday.

FBN Namibia’s northern branch donated N$20,000 to the financially struggling FNVA. The money provides a timely boost ahead of the Corporate Volleyball For All Tourney slated for July 1.

“This sponsorship is part of our quadruple pillars, Planet, Partnership, Profit and People, an an initiative aimed at ploughing back in communities where we operates as part of our social responsibility,”said Toivo Kalla FNB area sales and services manager in the Far North.

Kalla said the tourney will become an annual gathering on their calender and expressed the hope to see other companies coming on board, so that the event becomes a self-sustainable venture.

“We want the volleyball association to involve schools as much as possible, because schools have the desired potential to develop this game to greater heights ,”Kalla added.

“This is a partnership between the Far North Volleyball Association and FNB Namibia with the aim to assist with the stimulation of volleyball in the northern regions where the game was sadly heading towards the exit door, “said FNVA chairperson Mwita Skop.

Mwita boasted that the communities of Oshakati and surrounding villages should expect a bumper weekend of great volleyball with approximately 500 local companies having already confirmed their particpation.

Registration is still open to companies and community teams. The entry fee is N$500 per team.