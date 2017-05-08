Kingslee’s video song soon on local TV networks

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-The music video ‘You Know’ by upcoming local recording artist Kingslee is set to flight on local television soon. Kingslee hails from the northwestern village of Kamanjab in Kunene Region. His birth name is Kingsley Hipandulwa.

The 22-year-old says the reason it has taken long for his music video to take flight on the local channels is that he has been finding it difficult to travel to Windhoek and negotiate deals with television channels.

Kingslee says to travel to Windhoek requires money for accommodation among other expenses, which he had not been able to secure for a long time. He also laments the fact that his family has not been supportive of his music career, which is another factor in the delay in the release of the music video on tv.

The video was produced and released last and was shot at an informal settlement in Ongwediva. It has already garnered more than 1,200 views on YouTube and.

The song You Know is about judging other people without knowing their potential. “Every morning of you waking up and seeing the sunshine, it’s a message from God telling you that you still gonna shine,” goes one of lines of the song.

“Everybody, or let me say, most people try to judge me that I cannot make it big in the music industry. People wanted to break me down while I know I can be a superstar,” says Kingslee.

Kingslee, who is the fifth of seven siblings, says he realised he loves music when he was in Grade 10 at Kamanjab Combined School. Before that he was part of a dancing trio at the school.

In 2016 he released a 16-track album, titled Struggle is Hard, including the song You Know. The album was recorded at Tjari Records. “Man, struggle is hard. It is not easy. Life is not easy at all, as one has to start from the bottom and it’s hard but you must be patient,” Kingslee says about the album.

He calls his chosen genre Kwaito Rap. “I grew up in a ghetto, so I’m proud of where I hail from. The You Know music video was shot at an informal settlement and the oshanas,” he adds proudly.

Next Kingslee wants to shoot a Hip-Hop song, titled Mister President. “Hands up for Mister Hage Geingob. Hands up, put your hands up in the air,” goes a line in the song.

Kingslee dreams of collaborating with other African artists, such as Wizkid, Davido, Casper Nyovest and Nasty C. He says: “These artists make beautiful music. It is inspirational and there’s no way one gets bored. You always want to dance to it as they have strong message.”