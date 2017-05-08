Entries for Miss Namibia close on Friday

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-Entries for the 2017 Miss Namibia beauty pageant close Friday and the crowning of the most beautiful and brainy lady in Namibia will be staged on July 1 at the home of the Miss Namibia Pageant, Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino.

Conny Maritz says there are exciting activities and engagements lined-up for the contestants, starting from June 3 with a fundraising Winter Ball at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

“The pageant together with the 30 semifinalists will be part of the fundraising and the young lady that has raised most funds for the production of our grand crowning event will receive the title of Miss Debutant and be an automatic finalist in the competition. During this evening the other top 11 finalists will be announced,” Maritz says.

Three local designers, McBright Kavari, Janine Nikanor of My Republic and Donald Diergaardt will be responsible for dressing the finalists this year. “We highly appreciate the designers’ commitment and support in making the event one of a kind,” Maritz said adding that the announcement of the finalists on June 3 will be followed by a fashion show at Khomas Grove Mall on June 10.

The competition is open to young Namibian women, aged between 18 and 24, with valid passports or Namibian IDs. Tickets for the crowning event will be for sale as from June 12 at Lana Dry Cleaners in Wernhill Park, as well as Maerua Mall and Biosculpture Namibia for N$400 per person.