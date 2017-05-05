Welwitschias to face Golden Lions tomorrow

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Namibia’s rugby fifteen, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, who are still without a victory after two matches in the Supersport Rugby Challenge, will this weekend face Golden Lions in Alberton, South Africa.

Still in search of a first victory, the Welwitschias will this weekend be expected to put up a more courageous performance with the aim of hopefully recording their first win in the first edition of the Supersport Rugby Challenge, formerly known as the Currie Cup.

Namibia lost her first match 50-33 against the Valke in Kempton Park, while the boys from the land of the brave again failed to rise to the occasion when they lost 25-50 against the Vodacom Blue Bulls at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek last weekend.

The Supersport Rugby Challenge, previously referred to as the Currie Cup, is South Africa’s premier domestic rugby union competition, played each winter and spring, featuring teams representing either entire provinces or substantial regions within provinces. Steeped in history and tradition, the competition dates back to 1891.

The tournament is also regarded as the cornerstone of South Africa’s rugby heritage and the coveted gold trophy remains the most prestigious prize in South African domestic rugby

The Welwitschias squad is as follows:

Collen Smith, Gerhard Lotter, Francois Wiese, Andries Rousseau, Munio Kasiringua, Max Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Leneve Damens, Eugene Jantjies, Victor Rodrigues, Theuns Kotze, David Philander, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim and Aurelio Plato. Substitutes: Orbert Nortje, Christo McNish, AJ de Klerk, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Thomas Kali, Cameron Klassen and Heinrich Smit.